Why Did Gigi Hadid Call Kanye West A ‘Bully?’

Kanye West is making some serious headlines following his recent Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. Both the models and West himself posed in shirts bearing the slogan “white lives matter” — which has drawn criticism from both celebrities and those in the fashion industry who attended.

Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was one. She attended (and eventually, walked out of) West’s Yeezy show and expressed her thoughts on his usage of the phrase. “It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous,” she posted. West noticed and pushed back with a number of posts targeting her on social media, including critiquing her personal fashion choices.

In a now-deleted comment on West’s post, model Gigi Hadid stood by Karefa-Johnson. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” she said. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.” Vogue Magazine also posted a statement defending Karefa-Johnson against West’s actions.

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West for coming after Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: “You're a bully and a joke.” pic.twitter.com/EyqdTWpXMB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2022

West has since fired back at Hadid about her comments on Instagram. “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” he wrote.

Other celebrities, including Jaden Smith, Vogue’s Edward Enninful, and even Kendall Jenner have denounced West’s decision — whether through explicit statements or subtle social media likes. A complete list is available here.