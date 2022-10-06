Following a series of scandals this week, including wearing a “White Lives Latter” shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show, and attacking Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on Instagram, Kanye West appears to be doing some damage control — or at least, his version of that. Tonight, Ye will appear on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, Tucker Carlson Tonight for an interview.
Tonight @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/PvZjbm1cwO
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 6, 2022
According to TMZ, the two Carlson and Ye sat down for “a lengthy chat, which mostly focused on the recent attention Kanye’s generated through wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.”
In a clip shared to Kanye West’s Instagram page, Carlson and Ye are seen touring the latter’s Yeezy office.
A Yeezy employee offers Carlson some of the beverages Yeezy is working on, including one called Donda, activated charcoal black sesame milk.
“I’m pretty open-minded about what I put in my mouth,” says Carlson before sampling the drink, which he then says is “delicious.”
Elsewhere in the clip, Carlson is seen trying on a prototype of some 3D-printed shoes, as another employee explains that the company is trying to build a factory where several 3D-printed shoes can be manufactured.
Check out the clip above (if you must).
Ye’s interview will air tonight at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.