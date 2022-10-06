Following a series of scandals this week, including wearing a “White Lives Latter” shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show, and attacking Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on Instagram, Kanye West appears to be doing some damage control — or at least, his version of that. Tonight, Ye will appear on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, Tucker Carlson Tonight for an interview.

According to TMZ, the two Carlson and Ye sat down for “a lengthy chat, which mostly focused on the recent attention Kanye’s generated through wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.”

In a clip shared to Kanye West’s Instagram page, Carlson and Ye are seen touring the latter’s Yeezy office.

A Yeezy employee offers Carlson some of the beverages Yeezy is working on, including one called Donda, activated charcoal black sesame milk.

“I’m pretty open-minded about what I put in my mouth,” says Carlson before sampling the drink, which he then says is “delicious.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Carlson is seen trying on a prototype of some 3D-printed shoes, as another employee explains that the company is trying to build a factory where several 3D-printed shoes can be manufactured.

Check out the clip above (if you must).

Ye’s interview will air tonight at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.