Earlier this week, LA’s Fox affiliate revealed that Kanye West was being investigated for allegedly punching a fan in the face outside a Los Angeles nightclub. According to the report, the rapper was approached by the individual for an autograph while he sat in his SUV outside Soho Warehouse at 3am on Thursday. The rapper then punched the fan in their face, which caused them to fall to the ground. The report also suggested an argument occurred, but at the time police did not reveal any details and Kanye had not spoken to them either. During a recent interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye spoke about the incident.

“It’s 3 a.m. in front of the warehouse,” Kanye began. “I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ This dude, he just had this attitude like, ‘What you gon’ do?'” He added, “Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout.”

His comments come after he and The Game shared their new collaboration, “Eazy.” On it, Kanye took time to throw some shots at Pete Davidson, rapping, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” He also addressed his divorce from Kim Kardashian and showed some love to his new partner Julia Fox.

Additionally, during the Hollywood Unlocked interview, Kanye claimed that security at Kim Kardashian’s home blocked him from entering the house to see his children because Pete Davidson was home.