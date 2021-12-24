Anyone who has ever watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians knows that Kris Jenner loves to get into the holiday spirit. And she has lots to be thankful for this year too: Kim is officially single and focusing on her law career, and Kourtney, who has been on a rollercoaster of a relationship with Scott Disick for years has found love with someone else. The fact that Kourtney’s now-fiance, Travis Barker, has ties to the music world, surely only makes a performer like Kris even happier. She’s wasted no time doubling down on the connection, even launching her own cover of “Jingle Bells” this holiday season with — who else? — Barker on drums. Oh, and Kourtney holding it down on, ahem, the jingle bells.

“Can we start over and maybe go just a little faster,” Kris asks at the beginning of the tune, before launching into a pretty pitch-perfect rendition of the holiday classic. On Instagram, she shared a little more about the idea behind the cover. “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums 🥁 and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! 🔔 Merry Christmas everyone!”

Released on Barker’s “Kravis Records,” the track runs about a minute and a half long. Long-time fans of Kris might remember her ’85 original, “I Love My Friends,” which came complete with a music video and everything. So maybe if Kourtney and Travis keep going strong, by this time next year, we’ll get a whole holiday album from Kris. Check out the song above.