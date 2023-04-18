Love Is Blind viewers thought they’d never see the footage of the live reunion special. It was later revealed that this was due to the extreme technical difficulties faced by Netflix. But reality television enthusiasts aren’t the only ones anxious about the streaming giant. A short clip of the show featured in Ye’s (formally known as Kanye West) 2022 Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is at the center of a new lawsuit, according to TMZ.

A Chicago woman named Cynthia Love is seeking $30,000 in damages from the three-part series directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah as well as Netflix. Love, who had appeared in the video for Ye’s breakout single “Through The Wire,” which was also directed by Simmons, claims in the lawsuit that the extended version of her used in the series shows her in an “altered state” in which she “was not capable of providing consent.”

The defendant alleged that when the footage was first captured, she was compensated $20. Her appearance in the music video was minor as she is seen dancing in what appears to be a restaurant while not in a right state of mind. Love shared that use of the extended footage shows her “dark past” from which she’s worked nearly two decades to escape.

Love insists that she was not personally contacted for consent to use the extended footage, claiming Simmons told her son “he assumed she was dead” instead of trying to contact her before the documentary was released.