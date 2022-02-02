Later this month, Netflix will release the documentary Jeen-Yuhs, which will document Kanye West’s career. But the rapper has a history of delaying releases, and last month he threw a wrench into its rollout by requesting final edit approval on the documentary. “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” he wrote. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Unfortunately for West, the directors of Jeen-Yuhs won’t submit to his request. Rolling Stone says Coodie and Chike, the directors behind the film, denied West’s demand for multiple reason,s including that the documentary and its three parts are already complete. “Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control,” Coodie added, “because you don’t want to lose your creative control.”

Coodie also revealed that he ran into West in Los Angeles on Tuesday where they briefly discussed the matter. “I asked him, ‘Did he watch the film?’ And he said, ‘I have a process,’” Coodie said with a laugh. “I said, ‘That’s great that you got your process.’ And we just talked as brothers from that point.” Chike says that he views Kanye’s Instagram post as “a blessing” because it helped bring extra attention to the upcoming film. As for the idea of someone having a final say of the documentary, Coodie said, “God has the final cut.”