Back in 2020, Forbes declared that Kanye West had become a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. Ye actually pushed back on that, though, claiming his actual worth was $3.3 billion. Now, Forbes has a new estimated net worth for West and the rapper would probably be happy with the initial alleged low-ball figure at this point: Forbes estimates that today, West is worth about $400 million.

So, what happened? Well, Ye recently made some antisemitic comments, and since then, people and companies associated with the rapper have been distancing themselves from him, including Balenciaga, Anna Wintour, Vogue, and his talent agency (CAA). The latest company to drop the hammer is Adidas, who shared in a statement from this morning, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

As for the estimated $400 million in new worth Ye has left (which is still very much a lot of money, by the way), Forbes estimates it comes from real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5-percent stake in Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand.