As each day goes by, it seems Kanye West loses more and more public esteem and, perhaps more importantly for him, business partners. Brands and people with whom Ye has worked are distancing themselves from the rapper following his antisemitic comments, most notably Yeezy partner Adidas. (It appears that loss cost West his billionaire status.)

Now, even a wax rendering of Ye is facing a boycott: A West wax figure has been removed from display at Madame Tussauds London.

A Madame Tussauds spokesperson told BBC, “Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.”

The figure launched at Madame Tussauds London in 2015, alongside a figure of then-wife Kim Kardashian.

This comes shortly after a run-in with Skechers at their headquarters. The shoe company said West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles.” They added, “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.” The company also noted, “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”