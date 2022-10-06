Kanye West Has Been Hiding Secret Messages In His Instagram Posts

Kanye West has been making news with his Instagram posts lately, but it turns out there’s more to them than initially meets the eye: Ye has been hiding secret messages in some of his posts. As of this post, West has 17 posts viewable on his account and of those, two have hidden messages in them.

One of the posts is about Brionna Taylor’s mother and her relationship with Black Lives Matter. It reads, “BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud.’” When edited, though, there’s a secret message on top of the image. The first line is cut off and hard to read, but the hidden text ends, “MALCOLM X ASSASSIN. THAT’S A GREAT LEGACY.”



The post with a hidden message is Ye’s latest, which reads, “YOU MAY NOT BELIEVE IN GOD BUT GOD BELIEVES IN YOU.” As for the secret text, it says, “KHLOE SAID IM TRYNA DEFLECT,” with additional lines that are hard to read. The message is in reference to a recent comment from Khloe Kardashian.

Another post of note is a screenshot shared on October 4, of what seems to be a text West received from fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi. In it, Ogunlesi writes, “I also don’t think u should insult that writer. U could actually hv real conversation about the tee.” When edited, it is revealed that West apparently responded to the text, although it doesn’t seem possible to read West’s two-part message, as only the shape of the text bubbles is visible through editing.

Find the original posts, along with versions of them that were edited so the hidden messages are more easily seen, below.