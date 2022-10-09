It might be a while before we hear from Kanye West. As of this morning (October 9), Ye has reportedly been suspended from Twitter. The suspension comes just shortly after Ye made a series of posts that were deemed anti-semitic by Jewish groups.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” read one of the rapper’s last few tweets. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The tweet was later removed from his Twitter page, and replaced with a message that read “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Earlier in the week, Ye had been banned from Instagram after sharing screenshots of an alleged text conversation with Diddy which also contained remarks considered anti-semitic.

A representative from Twitter wrote to BuzzFeed News, saying, “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

At the time of writing, Ye has not yet used any other platform to reach fans. It is currently unknown how long Ye’s suspension from Twitter is expected to last.