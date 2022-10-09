Kanye West Says He’s Going ‘Death Con 3 On Jewish People’

Following a suspension on Instagram for allegedly making anti-semitic remarks, Kanye West took to Twitter to double down on these comments.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he said in a tweet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda pic.twitter.com/0xka0D5k50 — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2022

He continued, saying, “Who do you think created cancel culture?”

These comments come just days after he wore a controversial “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, and making demeaning comments about Vogue fashion editor Gabriela Karefa-Johnson.

To make matters worse, he appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight for an interview with the host, in which he reiterated his body-shaming comments, saying, “the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye said. “Let’s get aside the fact of whether it’s fashion in Vogue, which it’s not. If someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”