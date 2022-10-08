Following a series of rants on Instagram this past week, Kanye West has subsequently been banned from the platform.

A spokesperson from Instagram’s parent company, Meta, told NBC News that Instagram had removed content that was considered anti-semitic, however, they did not go into details regarding the policies Ye allegedly violated.

Earlier in the week, Ye shared a supposed interaction between him and Diddy after Diddy criticized him during an interview on The Breakfast Club for wearing a shirt that read “white lives matter.” Ye allegedly texted Diddy, noting he wanted to carry them as part of his merch, but Diddy appears to have shut down the idea, and encouraged Ye to “stop playing these internet games.”

Ye then shared screenshots of their alleged exchange to his Instagram page.

“This ain’t a game,” Ye said. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

Diddy is ready to lay hands on Kanye pic.twitter.com/bIC73rHwKy — Skoob 🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@TheKidSkoob) October 7, 2022

Many found these comments anti-semitic, which likely led to Instagram restricting his access.

Following his restriction on Instagram, Ye made a brief return to Twitter, calling out Facebook founder and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg.

“Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram,” he said.

Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

At the time of writing, it is unknown how long Ye’s access to Instagram will be restricted.