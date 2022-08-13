If there’s one thing Kanye West loves to do it’s share vague, cryptic thoughts on social media. The newest addition to this pattern is a new Instagram post — the only on his page currently — that’s a screenshot of an entry in his notes app that reads, “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”

The comments uniformly praise West for his genius. The artist BFRND quoted Pablo Picasso: “It took me four years to paint like Raphael but a lifetime to paint like a child.” Another person commented: “I just dropped to my knees in Walmart for no reason.”

This follows Steve Lacy’s Instagram post about him, Kanye, and Lil Uzi Vert and their new matching tattoos of the sentence “We here forever technically.” The final word is in a different font, metaphorically marking all three artists’ quick-change tendencies. Speaking of Lacy and inspiration, Kanye also called the Gemini Rights performer “one of the most inspiring people on the planet” last month. He and Lacy were photographed together at the former’s Donda livestream event last summer. When asked about his time there during an interview, Lacy said simply, “It was cool, it was cool.”