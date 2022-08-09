How Has Pete Davidson Dealt With Kanye West’s Harassment?

To the surprise of no one, Kanye West reveled in the news that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up and declared “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28” in an Instagram post celebrating the momentous occasion. Despite Kardashian demanding that Kanye take the post down, the rapper refused as he’s clearly not done with his long-simmering feud with Davidson.

At this point, you’d assume that the King of Staten Island star would be used to Kanye’s antics by now. He’s cracked jokes about it on SNL, during a Netflix special, and he reportedly thought Kanye’s video for “Easy” where a claymation version of Davidson gets kidnapped and basically murdered was “hysterical.”

However, privately, Davidson has not been so quick to joke away the situation, and he reportedly sought trauma therapy thanks to Kanye’s non-stop harassment putting a target on the young comedian’s back. Via PEOPLE:

Beginning in April of this year, the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to threatening posts that West, 45, has posted numerous times on social media while Davidson was dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the insider says.

Despite Kanye’s toll on his mental health, Davidson has “no regrets” about his whirlwind romance with Kardashian and “wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

(Via PEOPLE)