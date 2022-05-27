The past twelve months have been an active period for music with Kanye West. Back in February, the rapper released his eleventh album Donda 2 exclusively on his Stem Player site. The 16-track release, which was later extended to 17, arrived just six months after Kanye shared his chart-topping and Grammy-nominated tenth album Donda. Donda 2 featured appearances from Future, Migos, Jack Harlow, the late XXXTENTACION, Vory, Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, Soulja Boy, Sean Leon, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. The record with XXXTentacion, “True Love,” which served as the intro track for Donda 2, is now available for streaming thanks to an official release from the respective artists.

“True Love” strikes as quite the personal record as both rappers look to untangle the complicated web of love. “True love shouldn’t be this complicated,” XXXTENTACION sings to open the song. “I thought I’d die in your arms.” Through his verses on the song, Kanye sings about the conclusion of his marriage with Kim Kardashian and how it’s affected his relationship with him and Kim’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

According to Variety, which sets a press release that announced the song, “True Love” will also appear on XXXTENTACION’s upcoming posthumous album Look At Me: The Album. The song’s official release arrives with the release of XXXTENTACION’s Hulu documentary Look at Me: XXXTentacion which begins streaming tonight on the platform. The film grants a new look into XXXTENTACION’s career including his rise to fame and accusations of assault against him, like that of his then-pregnant girlfriend Geneva Ayala who appears in the film as well as XXXTENTACION’s other ex-girlfriends.

You can listen to “True Love” in the video above.