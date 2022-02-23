Last month, Kanye West announced that his eleventh album, Donda 2, will arrive on February 22. He even gave an astronomy-related reason for the specific release date. And yet the day is almost over the album is nowhere to be found. It shouldn’t be a surprise, given Kanye has failed to drop an album on its initial release date since 2013’s Yeezus. That being said, Kanye is still hosting a listening event for the album tonight at Miami’s LoanDepot Park Stadium. For those who will not be there in person, Kanye revealed where a livestream can be found.

ONLY ONhttps://t.co/81me2iWKLs pic.twitter.com/R86y35q7ZD — STEM PLAYER (@stemplayer) February 22, 2022

An announcement from the social accounts of Kanye’s Stem Player device revealed that the listening event for Donda 2 will livestream exclusively from the company’s website. The event is set to begin at 8 pm EST, but it remains to be seen if there will be any delays.

The announcement comes after Kanye said Donda 2 will only be available on the Stem Player, which he co-created with Alex Klein and which retails for $214.50. He said the album will not be available on streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and others.

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes,” he said in the announcement. “It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.” Afterward, Kanye revealed a 22-song tracklist for Donda 2 in a now-deleted Instagram post.