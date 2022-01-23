Today marks what would’ve been the late XXXTentacion’s 24th birthday. It’s been almost four years since the young rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Over the years, his estate has continued to release music, like 2018’s Skins and 2019’s Bad Vibes Forever. Whether or not another project will arrive in the future remains to be seen, but today, his estate opted to celebrate his birthday with a new announcement.

“We continue to be amazed at the love and support that X’s fans show on a daily basis,” XXXTentacion’s estate wrote. “We know how much his music means to all of you, and his impact continues to be as powerful as it’s ever been.”

Then they broke some big news. “It is important to us to continue to honor Jah’s legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022. One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X’s music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs,” they wrote. They then announced that his 2014 song “Vice City” will be placed on all streaming services this Friday, January 28. “We will continue to release music as we clear it, and are making sure we do it in a way that stays true to how X released each song originally.”

The message then directs fans to a website and a Twitter page to stay updated on all upcoming news related to XXXTentacion. “Beyond the music, we know X’s fans have been waiting patiently for the documentary and we will be sharing updates on it soon,” they added. “Thank you again for your support and for continuing to honor and celebrate the life of Jah.”