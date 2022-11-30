Latin music came out on top on Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped campaign with Bad Bunny as the most-streamed artist in the world. Alongside the Puerto Rican superstar, Karol G was revealed to be the year’s most-streamed female Latin artist on the platform.

For the third year in a row, Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify. With his blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti, his music amassed over 18.5 billion streams on the streaming platform. With that news, it’s also obvious to add that Bad Bunny was also the top-streaming Latin male artist on Spotify in 2022.

Among the women, Karol G was the only female Latin artist to place within Spotify’s 50 most-streamed artists globally. This marked her third year being the platform’s top-streaming woman in Latin music. Thanks to the success of her monster hits like “Provenza” and “Mamiii” with Becky G, the Colombian superstar placed at No. 27 on the list. Other Latin artists that appeared in the top 50 included Rauw Alejandro at No. 11, J Balvin at No. 19, and Daddy Yankee at No. 25.

The Spotify Wrapped results also revealed the five most-streamed women in Latin music globally this year. Karol G led the way followed by Shakira, Rosalía, Camila Cabello, and Selena Gomez.