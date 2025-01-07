Back in July 2024, Karrahbooo abruptly left the Concrete Boys crew. In the weeks following, Karrahbooo and her former mentor and label head Lil Yachty were engaged in nasty mud slinging online.

When the tension began to die down, rumors began circulating that Karrahbooo had officially been dropped from Concrete Rekordz’s roster. However, today (January 6) Karrahbooo dispelled that claim and shared some of her own while promoting the new song, “Bossy Boo.”

In the video’s description box on YouTube, Karrahbooo denied she was ever dropped by Concrete Rekordz. She then went on to accuse the label of blocking her from releasing new music and interfering with other professional opportunities. “I didn’t get dropped,” she wrote. “I’m still signed hence the reason I have not been able to drop [new music].”

She continued: “I was advised not to drop this way [on my own] and do it through the ‘label’ (the one that said they dropped me but would not let me go because they wanted me to stay lol, the one that has repeatedly lied on my name to make me look bad in the media and has been pushing away bookings and deals I could keep going, but the point is this industry is weird and confusing and this is all messy [as f*ck] and taking up too much time. They dragging it, I tried to listen and do it the ‘right way’ but it’s been 6 months now so imma go ahead n try my way.”

With her friend and fellow rapper Anycia making a special cameo in the visual and the use of Kelis’ 2006 song “Bossy,” Karrahbooo appears to be ready to take control of her career despite behind-the-scenes obstacles.

Watch Karrahboo’s official video for “Bossy Booo” above.