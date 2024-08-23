Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo have seemingly been on the outs since she seemingly split from the Concrete Boys group just a few months after its official inception earlier this year. While Yachty confirmed the split in July, he was initially reluctant to go into details. That seems to have changed after Karrahbooo allegedly complained to a fan about her treatment within the group, prompting Yachty to share his side of the story, accusing the younger rapper of being verbally abusive to crew members.

“Go ahead and tell people how you talk to people,” Yachty said during an Instagram Live stream. “How you tell my security guard, ‘You homeless?’… You talk to people like they’re nothing! You talk to people like they’re small, like they’re beneath you. Tell people how you verbally abuse people.” Yachty also revealed that he wrote many of Karrahbooo’s verses and claimed that he signed her from a waitressing job to giving her money, jewelry, and a career.

A fan who met KARRAHBOOO claims she said she was "kicked out" of Concrete Boys and bullied within the group pic.twitter.com/NDmuYN467Q — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 22, 2024

Lil Yachty goes off on KARRAHBOOO via IG 😬 "Tell people how you verbally abuse people…" "I've given you a career and time and time you just disrespect me, I wrote every f*cking verse you've done, I dressed you" pic.twitter.com/EhWFk9CIGE — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 23, 2024

Yachty even shared a reference track for Karrahbooo’s verse when the group went on the On The Radar Radio show to freestyle.

LIL YACHTY’S REFERENCE TRACK FOR KARRAHBOOO’S 'ON THE RADAR FREESTYLE' pic.twitter.com/XWaqAyJren — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 23, 2024

The Atlanta native’s comments are a far cry from when he said, “I don’t have anything bad to say. Or anything good to say. We just split, and I wish the Kar[rahbooo] in her career.”