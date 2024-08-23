lil yachty
Getty Image
Music

Lil Yachty Said Karrahbooo ‘Verbally Abused People’ Before She Was Kicked Out Of Concrete Boys

Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo have seemingly been on the outs since she seemingly split from the Concrete Boys group just a few months after its official inception earlier this year. While Yachty confirmed the split in July, he was initially reluctant to go into details. That seems to have changed after Karrahbooo allegedly complained to a fan about her treatment within the group, prompting Yachty to share his side of the story, accusing the younger rapper of being verbally abusive to crew members.

“Go ahead and tell people how you talk to people,” Yachty said during an Instagram Live stream. “How you tell my security guard, ‘You homeless?’… You talk to people like they’re nothing! You talk to people like they’re small, like they’re beneath you. Tell people how you verbally abuse people.” Yachty also revealed that he wrote many of Karrahbooo’s verses and claimed that he signed her from a waitressing job to giving her money, jewelry, and a career.

Yachty even shared a reference track for Karrahbooo’s verse when the group went on the On The Radar Radio show to freestyle.

The Atlanta native’s comments are a far cry from when he said, “I don’t have anything bad to say. Or anything good to say. We just split, and I wish the Kar[rahbooo] in her career.”

