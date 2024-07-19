Earlier this year, Lil Yachty launched his record label, Concrete Rekordz, and signed his first act: The raucous, Atlanta-based crew Concrete Boys, which includes a collection of proteges Yachty believes can get hip-hop out of the “terrible state” he fretted over last year. To that end, he’s been releasing a slew of off-the-wall, free verse-style singles, including “A Cold Sunday,” “Something Ether,” and now, “Let’s Get On Dey Ass,” an electrifying track in the vein of fellow ATLien Playboi Carti’s amorphous, video gamey sound.

In the colorful video for the song, Yachty and the Boys (and Karrahbooo — I guess it’s like a “Storm from the X-Men” situation) vibe out and parade through a series of sparse tableaux sporting matching gear to show off their team spirit. They also demonstrate an astonishing array of complex high-fives, careen through the Georgia woods in a luxury SUV, and peruse racks of vacuum sealed fashion pieces. The vibe just screams good times and camaraderie, and suggests more boisterous and defiant hits to come.

Yachty isn’t just trying to save hip-hop, though; last month, he also teamed up with UK producer James Blake for an experimental collaborative album called Bad Cameo.

Watch Lil Yachty’s “Let’s Get On Dey Ass” video above.