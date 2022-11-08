kaash-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
Kaash Paige Is Gearing Up To Drop A New Project, ‘Soundtrack 2 My Life,’ Before A Supporting Tour In 2023

With collaborations alongside Alicia Keys, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, and 6lack already under her belt, Dallas native Kaash Paige is the budding new face of hip-hop and R&B. Fresh off the release of her new single, “Doubted Me,” Kaash is laying down the groundwork for a strong 2023. The singer will not only release a full-length project, S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life), in the coming weeks. Kaash will also be hitting the road hard for her first headlining tour, Me Vs Myself.

Her forthcoming project, previously titled The Fall Off (as reported by Essence’s Girls United), is her first solo body of work in two years. When asked about the long break between projects, Kaash replied, “I fell off the face of the Earth to create a unique sound,” and the Childish Major-produced single “Doubted Me” is the proof.

Although the singer will venture out sonically from her signature sound, she ensures the album will hit the same as some will be able to relate to its messaging. “This album needs to be relatable to the people that sometimes feel lost but never give up,” Kaash said before adding, “There’s nothing wrong with being a real human being because life’s not perfect, and I as once you enter a new realm of growth, you finally see that this is normal.”

To support the album, Kaash will hit the road for a 9-city North American tour beginning in January. The tour feature opener Amari Noelle as well as additional guest acts along each stop.

01/27/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
01/28/2023 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy
02/01/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues (Cambridge Room)
02/02/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)
02/04/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
02/06/2023 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
02/07/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
02/09/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
02/10/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life) is out 11/18 via Def Jam. Pre-save it here.

