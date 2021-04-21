Moneybagg Yo is currently gearing up for the release of his anticipated LP A Gangsta’s Pain, which he officially announced just a few weeks ago. The rapper has offered previews of the upcoming album with “Hard For The Next,” his joint track with Future, as well as his Big 30-featuring song “Go!.” Now, just a few days ahead from the album’s debut, Moneybagg Yo has returned to unveil the final tracklist to A Gangsta’s Pain.

Along with Future and Big 30, A Gangsta’s Pain features notable artists like Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, Pharrell, and more. The album follows a prolific 2020 for Moneybagg Yo, who impressively released two full-length LPs and a deluxe album all in less than a year.

Check out Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain tracklist below.

1. “Memphganistan” Feat. Kaash Paige

2. “Just Say Det”

3. “GO!” Feat. BIG 30

4. “Wockesha”

5. “Shottas (Lala)”

6. “Hard For The Next” Feat. Future

7. “If Pain Was A Person”

8. “I Believe U” Feat. TripStar

9. “Time Today”

10. “Interlude”

11. “Free Promo” Feat. Polo G and Lil Durk

12. “Hate It Here”

13. “Love It Here”

14. “Clear Da Air”

15. “Projects”

16. “One Of Dem Nights” Feat. Jhené Aiko

17. “FR”

18. “Certified Neptunes” Feat. Pharrell

19. “Change Da Subject”

20. “Least Ian Lie”

21. “Bipolar Virgo”

22. “A Gangsta’s Pain”

A Gangsta’s Pain is out 4/23 via CMG/N-less Entertainment/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.