Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock aren’t fixing what isn’t broken. Over a drill beat accompanied by piano keys, the duo spits with fury on “Make A Movie.” While listeners may be used to this sound, Flock and Fivio continue to make things interesting simply because what they have to say is so good. Whether it’s reflecting on their come-ups or reveling in their riches, “Make A Movie” has a cinematic feel to it due to the progressive narrative. One can only imagine what the possible video for this record will display.

This is another major collaboration for Kay Flock after Cardi B jumped on “Shake It” also featuring Dougie B and Bory 300. Previously, Flock released The D.O.A Tape in 2021 featuring G Herbo, B-Loveee, Justo B, Lil Skrap 1090, and more. Fivio Foreign has been on the run of a lifetime as of late feature-wise, culminating in the April release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E featuring Kanye West, Quavo, DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky, and many more. New York City is in good hands with these two and their peers.

Check out Flock and Fivio’s “Make A Movie” collab in the video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.