The grind never stops for Lil Tjay. The New York rapper is just a few months removed from sharing his second album, Destined 2 Win, with the world. The project debuted at No. 5 on the album charts, which tied a personal record for the highest position. Destined 2 Win also gave him his highest-charting song thanks to “Calling My Phone” with 6lack. After basking in the success of the album for some time, Lil Tjay is back in action with new music and it comes in the form of his new single “Not In The Mood” featuring Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock.

The new track finds the trio of rappers pushing as hard as they can to overcome life’s obstacles. “I almost gave up every other day / We made a way,” Tjay raps on the song. “We never relate, it’s big food for the plate / It’s time to go drill, I never do dates.” The tunnel-visioned approach to consistent success is emulated by Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock, who provide verses of their own on “Not In The Mood.”

Lil Tjay drops off the new song after teaming up with Joyner Lucas for a raunchy video to their collaboration, “Untold Stories.” Prior to that, he teamed with Bas and J. Cole for “The Jackie” and appeared on G Herbo’s fourth album, 25, on a track titled “Cry No More” that also featured Polo G.

Watch the “Not In The Mood” video above.