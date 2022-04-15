Two of Cardi B’s most recent singles pushed the boundaries of what some might expect from her musically. “WAP” and “Up” caused quite the ruckus at the time of their releases, but it was all a part of Cardi’s plan to be her most expressive self. For her latest musical contribution, Cardi shifts things to the opposite side of the spectrum thanks to some help from Bronx rappers Kay Flock, Dougie B, and Bory300. Together, the quartet joins forces for their electrifying and raw drill record, “Shake It.”

While the new song, which samples Sean Paul’s “Temperature” and Akon’s “Bananza (Belly Dancer),” is a rather short one, the energy that the rappers bring to it makes for quite the ride. It arrives with a visual that watches Cardi, Kay Flock, Dougie B, and Bory300 take over a Bronx street corner as they’re surrounded by their crew members who are either draped in red or blue. Cardi herself sports a bright red wig as she absolutely kills her verse on the song.

The song lists Kay Flock as the lead artist and it arrives almost five months after he was arrested for allegedly murdering a Harlem man after a dispute that occurred outside a barbershop.

You can watch the energetic video “Shake It” above.

