Kaytranada is a little over a year removed from his last album, 2024’s Timeless, but has apparently been hard at work on his next one. And just as he did with his last one, he’s announced the new one just days before its release.

Ain’t No Damn Way! will come out on Friday, August 15, following the release of its lead single, “Space Invader,” at midnight tonight (August 12). Kaytranada also recently announced the dates for his co-headlining tour with French electronic duo, Justice; it looks like fans who bought tickets for the show will be rewarded with some all-new tunes from the Canadian electronic-soul producer.

According to its press release, Ain’t No Damn Way! will mark Kaytra’s “intentional return to his dance music roots, crafting tracks that were made for the dance floor.” Prior to Timeless Kaytranada teamed up with Aminé for the Kaytraminé joint album.

You can find the Kaytranada X Justice tour dates below.