Kaytranada And Justice Join Forces For A Run Of Autumn Tour Dates

This fall, two of EDM’s hottest acts are joining forces for a co-headlining tour. Kaytranada, who will be coming off his Afro Future performance in August, and Justice, with a performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival, will reunite to play a string of arenas across North America. They previously shared a bill in Paris at Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre last June, and Kaytranada remixed Justice’s single “Neverender” with Kevin Parker in September.
Justice had just completed a run of dates after extending their previous tour, Justice: Live, in promotion of their 2024 album, Hyperdrama. Meanwhile, Kaytranada has been promoting his own new album, Timeless, including a late 2024 US tour, and a string of dates overseas, which resulted in an amusing mishap with the producer/DJ’s luggage.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 25th at 10AM local time. You can find more info here and see the tour dates below.
Kaytranada and Justice 2025 Tour Dates
10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
11/1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/16 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center