Kaytranada And Justice Join Forces For A Run Of Autumn Tour Dates

This fall, two of EDM’s hottest acts are joining forces for a co-headlining tour. Kaytranada, who will be coming off his Afro Future performance in August, and Justice, with a performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival, will reunite to play a string of arenas across North America. They previously shared a bill in Paris at Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre last June, and Kaytranada remixed Justice’s single “Neverender” with Kevin Parker in September.

Justice had just completed a run of dates after extending their previous tour, Justice: Live, in promotion of their 2024 album, Hyperdrama. Meanwhile, Kaytranada has been promoting his own new album, Timeless, including a late 2024 US tour, and a string of dates overseas, which resulted in an amusing mishap with the producer/DJ’s luggage.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 25th at 10AM local time. You can find more info here and see the tour dates below.