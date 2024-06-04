The video for “Drip Sweat,” the new single by Kaytranada and Compton house-hop rapper Channel Tres from Kaytra’s upcoming album Timeless, is slippery, steamy, and wet. The two dance music mainstays throw a packed rave in a building’s lobby, complete with strobe lights and a blasting sprinkler system. Think of the rave scene from Blade with more Black people and less blood.

The song is the second single from Timeless after Kaytranada revealed that the previously released “Lover/Friend” with Rochelle Jordan and “Stuntin” also with Channel Tres, were the introductory singles for the album cycle. The album is Kaytra’s first since 2019’s Bubba, which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album and a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for its single “10%.”

Although Kaytranada hasn’t released a solo album in five years, he maintained a presence in the limelight thanks to his collaborations with IDK (Simple) and Aminé (Kaytraminé). He also produced underground hits for R&B stars like Anderson .Paak, Joyce Wrice, Ravyn Lenae, and Victoria Monét, playing at last year’s Coachella with a slew of guest stars, including Kali Uchis. This August, he’ll be one of the performers at Aminé’s inaugural festival, The Best Day Ever.

Timeless is out 6/7 via RCA Records. Find more information here.