Just in time for Aminé’s The Best Day Ever Festival, genre-bending Toronto producer Kaytranada has announced the release date for his third studio album (fourth if you count Kaytraminé), Timeless. Kaytranada shared the pre-save link for the album from his official website, on X (RIP, Twitter dot com), with fan accounts taking note and sharing the link on the platform.

Kaytranada also retweeted (reposted?) the link to his November single release “Lover/Friend,” noting, “those were the first singles off the album, run that back.”

📀 TIMELESS 👤 KAYTRANADA 📅 JUNE 7TH, 2024 pic.twitter.com/ATNLfAYql0 — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) May 21, 2024

Timeless will be Kaytranada’s first full-length solo album since 2019’s Bubba, his second album overall, which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album and spawned the single “10%,” which also won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording. The album, which took influences from R&B, House, Afrobeat, and more, featured appearances from Charlotte Day Wilson, GoldLink, Kali Uchis, Masego, Mick Jenkins, Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, and more.

Since then, Kaytranada has released the 2021 EP Intimidated, the collaborative LP Kaytraminé with Portland rapper Aminé, the EP Simple with IDK, and performed at Coachella in 2023, raising his profile with production work for Anderson .Paak, Joyce Wrice, Ravyn Lenae, Victoria Monét, Channel Tres, and more.

Timeless is due on June 7 via RCA Records. You can find more information hereThe