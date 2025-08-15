Kaytranada has been on a run lately. In 2023, he linked with Aminé for the album Kaytraminé, which he followed in 2024 with a solo project, Timeless. Now, he’s already back with another new album, as he released Ain’t No Damn Way! today (August 15).

A highlight is the album-closing “Do It! (Again!),” which samples TLC’s CrazySexyCool song “Let’s Do It Again” prominently enough that the group was given a feature credit on the track.

In a recent Hypebeast interview, Kaytranada spoke about his craft, saying, “I’m still learning. I also feel not everyone hears what I’m doing — listeners can be lazy, skimming tracks too fast, creating quick judgments. So a part of me feels I have something to prove, but at the same time, I don’t. Music is self-expression. I do it for myself and the people who are waiting for more — not for those who don’t like it.”

Listen to “Do It! (Again!)” above and find the Ain’t No Damn Way! cover art and tracklist below, along with Kaytranada’s upcoming tour dates alongside Justice.