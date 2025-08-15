Kaytranada has been on a run lately. In 2023, he linked with Aminé for the album Kaytraminé, which he followed in 2024 with a solo project, Timeless. Now, he’s already back with another new album, as he released Ain’t No Damn Way! today (August 15).
A highlight is the album-closing “Do It! (Again!),” which samples TLC’s CrazySexyCool song “Let’s Do It Again” prominently enough that the group was given a feature credit on the track.
In a recent Hypebeast interview, Kaytranada spoke about his craft, saying, “I’m still learning. I also feel not everyone hears what I’m doing — listeners can be lazy, skimming tracks too fast, creating quick judgments. So a part of me feels I have something to prove, but at the same time, I don’t. Music is self-expression. I do it for myself and the people who are waiting for more — not for those who don’t like it.”
Listen to “Do It! (Again!)” above and find the Ain’t No Damn Way! cover art and tracklist below, along with Kaytranada’s upcoming tour dates alongside Justice.
Kaytranada’s Ain’t No Damn Way! Album Cover Artwork
Kaytranada’s Ain’t No Damn Way! Tracklist
1. “Space Invader”
2. “Championship”
3. “Home”
4. “Target Joint”
5. “Things”
6. “Backstabs”
7. “Good Luck”
8. “Shine Your Light For We”
9. “Goodbye Bitch!”
10. “Don’t Worry Babe / I Got U Babe”
11. “Blax”
12. “Do It! (Again!)” Feat. TLC
Kaytranada And Justice’s 2025 Tour Dates
10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/17 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/22 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/28 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/16 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Ain’t No Damn Way! is out now via RCA Records. Find more information here.