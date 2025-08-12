Kaytranada’s Punchy ‘Space Invader’ Is A Throwback Dance Jam

Kaytranada announced his new album, Ain’t No Damn Way!, yesterday, and today, fans woke up to its first single. “Space Invader” is a punchy, throwback dance jam owing much of its sonic imprint to the freestyle bops of the 1980s (think Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” sample of Debbie Deb’s “When I Hear Music”). An insistent synth pushes listeners to move, while skittering drums help them keep the beat. Kaytra said his aim with Ain’t No Damn Way! is to make listeners dance (just like Tyler The Creator with his new album, Don’t Tap The Glass), so it looks like “mission accomplished.”

Ahead of the announcement, Kaytranada revealed the dates for his upcoming tour with Justice, with whom he previously worked on a remix of their Kevin Park collaboration “Neverender.” He’s also fresh off collaborations with R&B stars like FLO and Mariah Carey, so his swing back into dance music comes at an interesting time.

You can listen to “Space Invader” above and see his tour dates below.