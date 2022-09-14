The hip-house resurrection continues with the remix to Ravyn Lenae’s new Kaytrana-produced single, “Xtasy.” Fittingly, the new version of the song features a verse from Doechii, rap’s latest adherent to the dance-music-infused style that first emerged 30 years ago and has made a roaring resurgence this year. Picking up where she left off on her own upbeat singles like “Persuasive” and her debut EP, She/Her/Black B*tch, Doechii delivers a seductive verse playing off the sexy themes presented by Lenae on the original “Xtasy.”

Lenae has been around for a bit, but has seen increased attention in 2022 thanks to a slew of steamy singles such as the Steve Lacy collaborations “Skin Tight” and “Light Me Up,” “Xtasy,” and “M.I.A.,” the lead single from her upcoming debut album Hypnos. In a statement about the long-awaited debut, Lenae said:

“When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself. As artists, we make music as a pathway to help other people understand certain aspects of their lives. I’ve gone through the tunnels and seen the light on the other side. I’m finding my way. I’m clearer on who I am and my power through music and lyricism. I’m pouring more into me, friendships, family, and music. Through all of that, I’m fulfilled.”

Check out the “Xtasy” remix above.

Hypnos is out 5/20 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Ravyn Lenae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.