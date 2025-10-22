Kehlani’s latest single “Folded” has proven to be one of those fan-favorite viral hits that folks just can’t seem to get enough of, even after the singer released the “(Un)folded Remix.” Singers both professional and amateur keep covering it on social media, and fans have clamored for some of these covers and remixes to be released as an official collection.

As it turns out, Kehlani is nothing if not magnanimous; the Bay Area singer has announced the features for their upcoming “Homage Pack” of “Folded” remixes, including features from fellow R&B mainstays Brandy, JoJo, Mario, Ne-Yo, Tank, and Toni Braxton. Here’s the flyer Kehlani shared:

“Folded” has been part of an ongoing R&B resurgence that has seen stars of the genre taking over increasingly bigger venues and share of airplay, just a few years after some in the industry lamented the genre’s untimely demise. Kehlani, meanwhile, hasn’t gone anywhere, landing at least one “Folded”-style hit from each of their previous albums; her last album, Crash, spawned TikTok favorite “After Hours.”

Kehlani also maintained the spotlight as an in-demand features artist; most recently, she teamed up with Cardi B on the Bronx rapper’s Am I The Drama? standout, “Safe.”

The Folded Homage Pack is out 10/24 via Atlantic.