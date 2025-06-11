Relationships have gotten more complicated than ever in modern times. Kehlani‘s new single, “Folded,” reflects one of the ways that’s taken place, demanding commitment from a wishy-washy lover — one way or another. Although she invites them to “come pick up your clothes,” which she’s folded up for them, she also needs them to leave the door open and depart as soon as possible, before she’s the one who “folds” and falls for their temptation again.

The Oakland singer released two projects in 2024, her fourth studio album, Crash and the mixtape While We Wait 2. The former was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 67th Grammy Awards. In a recent interview, Kehlani downplayed the effect of the nomination, saying, “I wanna say — and this is in the most respectful and grateful way — that it hasn’t changed anything. These things shouldn’t shape your perception of your art as an artist. They should just confirm that you’re getting better at telling your story.”

“Folded” is the singer’s first new single since releasing While We Wait 2, but she has attracted plenty of headlines for her stances on current events lately. Perhaps the release of the single is her way of reclaiming the narrative to get folks to talk about her music rather than any manufactured controversies.

Listen to Kehlani’s new single “Folded” above.