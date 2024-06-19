Kehlani is back, and they’re bringing the heat. Arriving this week is their hotly anticipated fourth studio album, Crash. Ahead of the album, they have dropped the steamy single, “After Hours,” as well as the sweet love song, “Next 2 U.”

The singles have indicated that we will hear Kehlani demonstrate a wide range of musical stylings. As fans of Kehlani know, they are not one to keep themselves confined. Given the recent singles, as well as the revealed collaborations, fans are in for a treat with Crash.

We’ve put together a guide with everything you need to know about Crash ahead of its release.