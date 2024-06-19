kehlani TOP
Kehlani’s New Album ‘Crash’: The Release Date, Tracklist, And Everything Else To Know Before You Dive Into A First Listen

Kehlani is back, and they’re bringing the heat. Arriving this week is their hotly anticipated fourth studio album, Crash. Ahead of the album, they have dropped the steamy single, “After Hours,” as well as the sweet love song, “Next 2 U.”

The singles have indicated that we will hear Kehlani demonstrate a wide range of musical stylings. As fans of Kehlani know, they are not one to keep themselves confined. Given the recent singles, as well as the revealed collaborations, fans are in for a treat with Crash.

We’ve put together a guide with everything you need to know about Crash ahead of its release.

Release date

Crash is out 6/21 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “GrooveTheory”
2. “Next 2 U”
3. “After Hours”
4. “What I Want”
5. “Crash”
6. “8”
7. “Sucia” Feat. Jill Scott & Young Miko
8. “Better Not”
9. “Tears” Feat. Omah Lay
10. “Vegas”
11. “Deep”
12. “Chapel”
13. “Lose My Wife”

Singles

So far, Kehlani has released the singles “After Hours” and “Next 2 U.”

Features

Crash will feature collaborations with Jill Scott, Young Miko, and Omah Lay.

Artwork

You can see the Crash artwork below.

Atlantic

Tour

At the time of writing, a tour in support of Crash has not been officially announced, however, Kehlani revealed in an Instagram livestream that they will be going on tour this fall.

