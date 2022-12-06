R&B star Kehlani is (apparently) single again after sharing a brief relationship with fellow musician 070 Shake, and that means fans watching like hawks for any sign of a new relationship. So, when Kehlani was spotted dancing with Black Panther star Letitia Wright at a party in London, fans of the singer (who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns) naturally flipped out on Twitter. Clearly, fans were already enamored of the seemingly unlikely pairing — although it still remains to be seen what their connection actually is.
kehlani grinding on letitia wright from black panther at the after party in london is not something i thought i would ever see but i’m not complaining 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/pyH4v9oLNY
— d (@gostreamkehlani) December 6, 2022
my day be so fine then BOOM kehlani grinding on letitia wright pic.twitter.com/LXRTavZXwO
— zsa (@lilpuppykin) December 6, 2022
Kehlani and Letitia Wright did WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/OtglRrm7yj
— Letitia Wright stan account 😌 (@KanthonyThings) December 6, 2022
Kehlani getting Letitia vibranium strap before the rest of us OH WOW pic.twitter.com/8bstFMymXE
— tabby haworthe truther ♤ (@dansensolsens) December 6, 2022
Letitia wright getting danced on by Kehlani while her fine model girlfriend standin next to her is what I’m manifestin.
Good vibes with no jealousy and a funny loving relationship. pic.twitter.com/Rxj9obEW2J
— KD 🏳️🌈 (@individualKay) December 6, 2022
Me after watching Letitia Wright and Kehlani https://t.co/KOtolNprF6
— the writer formely known as LEX (@iamlexstylz) December 6, 2022
The two stars have both had a great year individually. Despite their breakup, Kehlani appeared to be having the time of their life on the Blue Water Road Tour with Rico Nasty while promoting the album of the same name. Kehlani was also a highly-demanded feature artist, popping up on projects from the likes of Syd, Justin Bieber, Burna Boy, and Babyface. Wright, meanwhile, stepped into the “sneakers” of Marvel’s Black Panther in the sequel to the 2018 original, Wakanda Forever. Her character, Shuri, the original Black Panther’s younger sister in the first movie, stole the show for fans, who praised her unique chemistry with Tenoch Huerta’s antagonist Namor. And while she took some flak during the filming of the movie over her vaccine views, she has since apologized and defended herself after a story in Hollywood Reporter questioned her awards chances over them.