Kehlani Was Seen Grinding On Letitia Wright At A London Club And It Left Fans Quite Flustered

R&B star Kehlani is (apparently) single again after sharing a brief relationship with fellow musician 070 Shake, and that means fans watching like hawks for any sign of a new relationship. So, when Kehlani was spotted dancing with Black Panther star Letitia Wright at a party in London, fans of the singer (who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns) naturally flipped out on Twitter. Clearly, fans were already enamored of the seemingly unlikely pairing — although it still remains to be seen what their connection actually is.

The two stars have both had a great year individually. Despite their breakup, Kehlani appeared to be having the time of their life on the Blue Water Road Tour with Rico Nasty while promoting the album of the same name. Kehlani was also a highly-demanded feature artist, popping up on projects from the likes of Syd, Justin Bieber, Burna Boy, and Babyface. Wright, meanwhile, stepped into the “sneakers” of Marvel’s Black Panther in the sequel to the 2018 original, Wakanda Forever. Her character, Shuri, the original Black Panther’s younger sister in the first movie, stole the show for fans, who praised her unique chemistry with Tenoch Huerta’s antagonist Namor. And while she took some flak during the filming of the movie over her vaccine views, she has since apologized and defended herself after a story in Hollywood Reporter questioned her awards chances over them.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

