Ahead of the release of their hotly anticipated third album, Blue Water Road, Kehlani has premiered their Justin Bieber-assisted collaboration, “Up At Night.”

On “Up At Night,” Kehlani sings of love and infatuation over a cooing, thumping groove, offering a throwback vibe that still manages to feel ahead of its time. The Biebs comes in on the second verse, promising someone, presumably his wife Hailey, “even when the sun don’t shine, I’ll be right by your side.”

“It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship,” said Kehlani of the song in a statement. “You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night’. I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to.”

“Up At Night” marks the pair’s second collaboration, their first being “Get Me” from Bieber’s 2020 album, Changes.

Blue Water Road is Kehlani’s first album since confirming they prefer to use they/them pronouns. The bulk of the album was written and produced with Pop Wansel while the singer was on vacation.

Check out “Up At Night” above.

Blue Water Road is out 4/29 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.