Last week, Burna Boy announced that his wildly-anticipated new album, Love, Damini, was being pushed back by a week. Originally scheduled to be released this past Friday, July 2nd, it’s now coming out on July 9th, and it’s giving the Nigerian afrobeats sensation time to tease the lead-up to the drop, juuuust a little bit more. While “Last, Last,” and “Kilometre” are the only tracks released so far from the album, Burna Boy just shared the full Love, Damini tracklist and it’s loaded with worldwide talent across 19 tracks.

For starters, Burna has brought on Ed Sheeran for the track “For My Hand” and then J Balvin for “Rollercoaster.” Kehlani and Blxst will join him on “Solid,” Popcaan appears on “T.A.S.,” British rapper J Hus is on “Cloak & Dagger,” and legendary South African singers Ladysmith Black Mambazo are on both album opener “Glory,” as well as on the album’s closing title track.

But there’s more, and you can check out the full Love, Damini tracklist below.

1. “Glory” featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

2. “Science”

3. “Jagele”

4. “Kilometre”

5. “Cloak & Dagger” featuring J.Hus

6. “Whiskey”

7. “Last Last”

8. “Different Size ft Victony

9. “It’s Plenty”

10. “Dirty Secrets”

11. “T.A.S” featuring Popcaan

12. “Solid” featuring Blxst & Kehlani

13. “For My Hand” featuring Ed Sheeran

14. “Rollercoaster” featuring. J. Balvin

15. “Vanilla”

16. “Common Person”

17. “Wild Dreams”

18. “How Bad Could It Be” featuring Khalid

19. “Love, Damini” featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Love Damini is out 6/30 via Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

