Kehlani has two more dates on the North American leg of their Blue Water Road Trip tour, and it appears that’s not the only thing coming to an end in the Platinum-certified artist’s life. Where does their relationship with 070 Shake stand?

A TikTok of Kehlani vibing in the club is making the rounds online.”Who’s newly single, y’all?” the DJ standing next to Kehlani says into microphone, and Kehlani throws their hands in the air. Fans are interpreting this as confirmation that Kehlani and 070 Shake have split.

Baybeeee Kehlani confirmed that break up so we can stop playing detective lmao🫠 pic.twitter.com/KRd4SKACI3 — SG💎🇵🇷 (@SG_EGO) September 29, 2022

dani and kehlani breaking up 😭😭😭 this is the worst thing to ever happen to me im going into hibernation — ania (@grewyourwings) September 28, 2022

In June, Kehlani posted to Instagram in celebration of “6 years of friendship [and] almost 1 year of love” with Shake (real name: Danielle Balbuena), but that post has since been deleted. (One fan also noticed that they no longer follow each other on Instagram.) The allegedly former couple had previously put their love on display in late May with Kehlani’s “melt” music video.

Blue Water Road, Kehlani’s third album and follow-up to 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, dropped on April 29. Shake’s album You Can’t Kill Me released in early June, and like Kehlani, she is on tour — first, opening for 13 dates of Kid Cudi‘s To The Moon World Tour in August and September, and now, headlining in Europe.

Kehlani will play to a sold-out Oakland Arena in their hometown of Oakland, California, tonight (September 30).