After spending several months on their massively successful Blue Water Road Trip tour, Kehlani returns home jaded. The “Altar” singer is not upset about ticket sales or their performance, but rather an inappropriate interaction with an attendee.

The Oakland native is all for a good time seen in the video clips of them dancing with Wakanda Forever actress Letitia Wright, so long as it is consensual. But, unfortunately, one concertgoer didn’t get the memo. Following their performance in Manchester, England, at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, the singer uploaded a video message to their Instagram Story revealing they had been sexually assaulted.

Kehlani eventually deleted the video, replacing it with a written message detailing what happened after to close of the European leg of their tour. The “Little Story” singer opened with why they pulled the video down, writing, “I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere.”

oh my god kehlani :(( no one should ever have their boundaries disrespected like this i’m truly disgusted for them. y’all are sick. pic.twitter.com/Xk0r23BWqQ — mi’asia✨ (@glowinasia) December 13, 2022

The musician continued, “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or me, that does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to touch my genitals as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.”

As a past sexual assault survivor, Kehlani closed with, “This sh*t made me sick to my stomach. [Especially] as a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

The singer has continuously used their platform to condone several musicians accused of sexual assault, including the late rapper XXXTentacion, now-convicted singer R. Kelly, and actor Kaalan Walker.

Kehlani is on a touring break but is scheduled to resume in January. However, there’s, there’s no word on whether or not the singer will cancel their remaining 2023 tour dates.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.