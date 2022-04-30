Practically ever since the group broke up, Destiny’s Child fans have been dying for the girl group to reunite. But after they actually did during Beyonce’s rather infamous Coachella headlining set, the hopefulness has been increased exponentially. And maybe after seeing the reaction to their return to the stage, this trio is actually considering a tour. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight about her new children’s book, Always With You, Always With Me, Kelly Rowland was put on the spot about the group, and though she’s an expert at dodging the question, still had at least a few things to say about it.

“We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise,” she said. “I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens. It’s just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”

So, this is a Beyonce self-titled level of secrecy and when it drops we’ll all be that shocked? Is that what she said? Or was it just a coy brushoff… Well now that Kelly is done with this book, maybe it’s time to get back onstage.