It’s been a few years since we’ve heard from Destiny’s Child, who most recently reunited to perform a medley of a few songs during Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella set. But fans of the iconic girl group are convinced that’s about to change. Thanks to a small update on social media, diehard fans of the “Say My Name” singers think a possible reunion could be in the works.

Destiny’s Child had their fans buzzing this week after making a slight change to their social media pages. The group changed the official header on their Twitter and Facebook pages, leading fans to believe that they are gearing up for something. Fans aren’t sure whether or not this means new music or a possible slew of reunion tour dates, but either way, they’re hoping their speculations are correct.

Destiny’s Child, the group formed by Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, changed the header of their Twitter and Facebook account. 👀 ©bey_access pic.twitter.com/YYK5q8KdWg — Beyoncé News (@yoncearchives) August 18, 2021

As soon as news of the profile change hit Twitter, fans began instantly trying to manifest a reunion.

Besides the new social media header, the other clue fans have about a potential Destiny’s Child reunion comes from Michelle Williams. Back in May, Williams shared an audio clip on social media of a conversation between herself, Beyonce, and third Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. The three were spending time together and Beyonce said she was “cooking some music.” The fact that the girl group were hanging out fueled rumors of something in the works, but members of the group have yet to officially confirm the rumors.