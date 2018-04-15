えっデスチャ！！ #coachella #destinyschild #beyoncé A post shared by marina (@marinanirams) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:53am PDT

Tonight Beyonce gave Coachella fans a long-awaited set that was legendary. She completely earned her title as queen, once again. But its always the guest stars that Bey brings out that make performances feel even more special. It was rumored that she was going to reunite her former girl group Destiny’s Child tonight, and she went ahead and delivered on that promise for fans of her early roots.

Toward the end of the lengthy two-hour-plus performance, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams came out to sing with Bey on hits “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier” to the utter delight of fans. Clad in sparkly camo outfits, the trio danced and sang together like no time at all had passed. The rumors had been swirling that since Beyonce had to miss Coachella last year due to the fact that she was pregnant with twins, she was going to bring something absolutely unforgettable this year for patient fans, and this reunion is just one facet of a truly historical performance that took the desert festival by storm.

“Coachella, thank you for letting me be the first Black woman to headline,” Beyonce said at one point during her set, noting the historical significance of her booking, and thanking all the ladies who made the way before her. Later, she also brought out her sister Solange for a brief cameo. Watch clips of the Destiny’s Child reunion and Solange’s appearance below.