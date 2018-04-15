Watch Beyonce Bring Out Destiny’s Child And Solange At Her Jaw-Dropping Coachella Performance

#Beyonce
Managing Editor, Music
04.15.18

えっデスチャ！！ #coachella #destinyschild #beyoncé

A post shared by marina (@marinanirams) on

Tonight Beyonce gave Coachella fans a long-awaited set that was legendary. She completely earned her title as queen, once again. But its always the guest stars that Bey brings out that make performances feel even more special. It was rumored that she was going to reunite her former girl group Destiny’s Child tonight, and she went ahead and delivered on that promise for fans of her early roots.

Toward the end of the lengthy two-hour-plus performance, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams came out to sing with Bey on hits “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier” to the utter delight of fans. Clad in sparkly camo outfits, the trio danced and sang together like no time at all had passed. The rumors had been swirling that since Beyonce had to miss Coachella last year due to the fact that she was pregnant with twins, she was going to bring something absolutely unforgettable this year for patient fans, and this reunion is just one facet of a truly historical performance that took the desert festival by storm.

“Coachella, thank you for letting me be the first Black woman to headline,” Beyonce said at one point during her set, noting the historical significance of her booking, and thanking all the ladies who made the way before her. Later, she also brought out her sister Solange for a brief cameo. Watch clips of the Destiny’s Child reunion and Solange’s appearance below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEcoachellaDESTINY'S CHILDsolange

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP