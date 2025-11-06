A week after releasing “Yes,” his first single since April’s More Chaos, Ken Carson returns with the video for “Catastrophe.” The sparse video feels like a DIY effort, with Ken rapping directly to what looks a lot like a phone camera in a bedroom being used as a storage closet.

Lyrically, the song is a loose stream of boasts with relatively simple rhyme patterns and no specific theme or through line. So, you know. A Ken Carson song. Someone out there likes it; the Atlanta rapper went No. 1 with More Chaos earlier this year.

For the time being, those folks can catch Ken and the rest of Playboi Carti’s Opium compadres on their ongoing Antagonist tour, which continues tonight in Brooklyn before heading to New Jersey, Connecticut, Philadelphia, DC, North Carolina, Florida, and concluding with a hometown show in Atlanta next month. You can see the dates for that below.

Watch Ken Carson’s “Catastrophe” video above.

11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/08 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

11/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/16 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

11/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/30 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena