Playboi Carti’s Postponed ‘Antagonist’ Tour Has New Dates, At Last

Back in 2023, Playboi Carti announced his Antagonist tour dates, then postponed the tour a few months later. While the tour was initially planned to take place in 2024, Opium fans were disappointed to see the year come and go without a new slate of shows. Instead, Carti joined The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour as an opener. Now that the tour is in his rearview, Carti has announced the rescheduled dates for the Antagonist Tour with Opium cohorts Ken Carson, Destroy Loney, and Homixide Gang. Another artist, Apollo Red, was also added to the bill.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 29, at 10 AM local time. Artist presale begins on Tuesday, August 26 at 10 AM. You can find more information here.