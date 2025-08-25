Playboi Carti’s Postponed ‘Antagonist’ Tour Has New Dates, At Last

Back in 2023, Playboi Carti announced his Antagonist tour dates, then postponed the tour a few months later. While the tour was initially planned to take place in 2024, Opium fans were disappointed to see the year come and go without a new slate of shows. Instead, Carti joined The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour as an opener. Now that the tour is in his rearview, Carti has announced the rescheduled dates for the Antagonist Tour with Opium cohorts Ken Carson, Destroy Loney, and Homixide Gang. Another artist, Apollo Red, was also added to the bill.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 29, at 10 AM local time. Artist presale begins on Tuesday, August 26 at 10 AM. You can find more information here.
Playboi Carti Antagonist 2025 Tour Dates
10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/28 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/08 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
11/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/16 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
11/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/30 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena