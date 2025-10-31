Ken Carson Explains His Sex Appeal With The Melodic ‘Yes’

Ken Carson is in the middle of Opium’s Antagonist tour alongside labelmates Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. However, that hasn’t stopped the self-described Lord Of Chaos from releasing new music and experimenting with his sound.
While Carti leans further into abstraction with every release, Carson has quietly become one of the more conventional members of the crew. On his latest single, “Yes,” he adopts the melodic delivery that has been part of Atlanta’s trap scene for the past decade or so, sounding very much like the offspring of Young Thug and collaborators like Gunna, Lil Keed, and Lil Baby.
Lyrically, it’s very much in the “freestyle” mode that we’ve all become accustomed to lately, focusing on bragging about his appeal to the opposite sex. “Young Vamp Life, she want a bite,” he boasts.
You can listen to Ken Carson’s “Yes” above.
Antagonist 2025 Tour Dates
10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/08 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
11/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/16 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
11/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/30 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena