The 2028 Summer Olympics are going to be filled with California love. As the world’s top athletes kick their training into overdrive, the Olympics organizing committee has seemingly done the same as it relates to talent recruiting–and according to reports atop the list is Kendrick Lamar.

During a sit-down with the Associated Press, the 2028 Summer Olympics organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman hinted that a Kendrick Lamar cameo at the Summer Games should not be ruled out.

When asked about which acts he would consider for the games Los Angeles takeover Wasserman leaned into a hometown heroes roster. “Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar,” he laughed. “He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

Now, this isn’t to say that Lamar would perform at the coveted international competition, but it does not quite rule it out. There are a number of other ambassador related responsibilities Lamar could sign on to. Still, most are California dreaming that it includes him touching a microphone at some point.

Lamar’s recent Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show performance pulled in massive viewership and could easily be replicated during the 2028 Summer Olympics. With his latest album, GNX, serving as a love letter to his Compton upbringing, Lamar could very well use this rumored opportunity to invite other natives to share their talents with the world.