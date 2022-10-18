Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers eras have been put on a collision course. Today (October 18), Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video announced that Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour stop at Accor Arena in Paris will livestream this Saturday (October 22), which is conveniently the 10-year anniversary of his seminal major label debut, good kid.

.@KendrickLamar live from Paris 10/22/22. Watch it only on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video. #kendricklivestream https://t.co/zBKqcNaFjS pic.twitter.com/wSb061vVsh — Amazon Music is on tour with oklama (@amazonmusic) October 18, 2022

The stream will begin at 2 p.m. EST. Variety additional relayed, “fans will be able to watch the livestream for free exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on the Amazon Music app. The stream will also feature sets from pgLang’s Tanna Leone and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Baby Keem. Lamar’s performance will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream event.”

The publication also shared a statement from Amazon Music’s Head of R&B and Hip-Hop Tim Hinshaw:

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing Good Kid, m.A.A.d City for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be. Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

Lamar launched his world tour in July, and the North American leg wrapped with back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena in mid-September. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper began his Europe run in Amsterdam on October 7, and the trek will last until November 16. Lamar has four Australian dates and one New Zealand date in December.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers arrived in May, his first album since 2017’s DAMN., and debuted at No. 1 with a record-breaking first week.

So far this month, the Compton icon performed on the 48th season premiere of Saturday Night Live and graced the cover of W Magazine.