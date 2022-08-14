Making a rare appearance on Twitter, Kendrick Lamar briefly shared an update from his “Big Steppers” tour. During his short bout on Twitter, Lamar expressed some kind words about his “Family Ties” collaborator, labelmate, and cousin, Baby Keem.

In a Tweet, Lamar praised Keem’s craft, simply posting, “baby keem musical genius.”

baby keem musical genius — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) August 13, 2022

Elsewhere in his postings, Lamar said his “Steppers Tour” is the “greatest show alive.”

steppers tour the greatest show alive — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) August 13, 2022

For years, there have been rumors about a joint album between Keem and Lamar. In an interview with the Recording Academy, Keem didn’t rule out the possibility.

“It could happen and it couldn’t, I don’t know,” Keem said. “It just really depends on a lot of factors that I don’t have control over. So, it’s just what the world wants. The world wants it, then it can have it.”

Keem previously spoke on his relationship with Lamar with Complex, saying that his cousin is one of the people he greatly admires.